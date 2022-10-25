 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Chalet Hotels Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 235.08 crore, up 93.7% Y-o-Y

Oct 25, 2022 / 08:50 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Chalet Hotels are:

Net Sales at Rs 235.08 crore in September 2022 up 93.7% from Rs. 121.36 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.53 crore in September 2022 up 232.92% from Rs. 10.93 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 84.18 crore in September 2022 up 94.41% from Rs. 43.30 crore in September 2021.

Chalet Hotels EPS has increased to Rs. 0.71 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.50 in September 2021.

Chalet Hotels shares closed at 386.60 on October 21, 2022 (NSE) and has given 39.01% returns over the last 6 months and 63.50% over the last 12 months.

Chalet Hotels
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 235.08 239.42 121.36
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 235.08 239.42 121.36
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 22.38 -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 8.96 -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- 6.59
Employees Cost 35.18 31.62 22.12
Depreciation 27.50 27.63 28.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 86.57 110.36 58.27
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 54.50 69.81 6.38
Other Income 2.18 6.67 8.91
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 56.68 76.48 15.29
Interest 37.85 38.01 38.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 18.83 38.47 -22.76
Exceptional Items 1.26 -1.01 -1.51
P/L Before Tax 20.09 37.46 -24.27
Tax 5.56 10.37 -14.03
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 14.53 27.09 -10.24
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -0.69
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 14.53 27.09 -10.93
Equity Share Capital 205.03 205.02 205.02
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.71 1.32 -0.50
Diluted EPS 0.71 1.32 -0.50
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.71 1.32 -0.50
Diluted EPS 0.71 1.32 -0.50
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 25, 2022 08:33 am
