Chalet Hotels Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 235.08 crore, up 93.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 235.08 crore in September 2022 up 93.7% from Rs. 121.36 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.53 crore in September 2022 up 232.92% from Rs. 10.93 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 84.18 crore in September 2022 up 94.41% from Rs. 43.30 crore in September 2021.

Chalet Hotels EPS has increased to Rs. 0.71 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.50 in September 2021.

Chalet Hotels shares closed at 386.60 on October 21, 2022 (NSE) and has given 39.01% returns over the last 6 months and 63.50% over the last 12 months.