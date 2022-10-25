English
    Chalet Hotels Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 235.08 crore, up 93.7% Y-o-Y

    October 25, 2022 / 08:50 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Chalet Hotels are:

    Net Sales at Rs 235.08 crore in September 2022 up 93.7% from Rs. 121.36 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.53 crore in September 2022 up 232.92% from Rs. 10.93 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 84.18 crore in September 2022 up 94.41% from Rs. 43.30 crore in September 2021.

    Chalet Hotels EPS has increased to Rs. 0.71 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.50 in September 2021.

    Chalet Hotels shares closed at 386.60 on October 21, 2022 (NSE) and has given 39.01% returns over the last 6 months and 63.50% over the last 12 months.

    Chalet Hotels
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations235.08239.42121.36
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations235.08239.42121.36
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials22.38----
    Purchase of Traded Goods8.96----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel----6.59
    Employees Cost35.1831.6222.12
    Depreciation27.5027.6328.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses86.57110.3658.27
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax54.5069.816.38
    Other Income2.186.678.91
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax56.6876.4815.29
    Interest37.8538.0138.05
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax18.8338.47-22.76
    Exceptional Items1.26-1.01-1.51
    P/L Before Tax20.0937.46-24.27
    Tax5.5610.37-14.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities14.5327.09-10.24
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-----0.69
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period14.5327.09-10.93
    Equity Share Capital205.03205.02205.02
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.711.32-0.50
    Diluted EPS0.711.32-0.50
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.711.32-0.50
    Diluted EPS0.711.32-0.50
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Oct 25, 2022 08:33 am
