Chalet Hotels Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 323.94 crore, up 131.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 323.94 crore in March 2023 up 131.31% from Rs. 140.05 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.23 crore in March 2023 up 512.18% from Rs. 9.76 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 159.04 crore in March 2023 up 347.24% from Rs. 35.56 crore in March 2022.

Chalet Hotels EPS has increased to Rs. 1.96 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.48 in March 2022.

Chalet Hotels shares closed at 388.30 on May 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 6.44% returns over the last 6 months and 35.58% over the last 12 months.