    Chalet Hotels Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 323.94 crore, up 131.31% Y-o-Y

    May 09, 2023 / 05:49 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Chalet Hotels are:

    Net Sales at Rs 323.94 crore in March 2023 up 131.31% from Rs. 140.05 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.23 crore in March 2023 up 512.18% from Rs. 9.76 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 159.04 crore in March 2023 up 347.24% from Rs. 35.56 crore in March 2022.

    Chalet Hotels EPS has increased to Rs. 1.96 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.48 in March 2022.

    Chalet Hotels shares closed at 388.30 on May 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 6.44% returns over the last 6 months and 35.58% over the last 12 months.

    Chalet Hotels
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations323.94276.16140.05
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations323.94276.16140.05
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost39.3437.5925.89
    Depreciation27.7625.9828.18
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses134.15128.6283.76
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax122.7083.962.22
    Other Income8.5832.055.16
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax131.28116.017.38
    Interest40.3736.5434.62
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax90.9179.47-27.24
    Exceptional Items-18.4460.50-1.01
    P/L Before Tax72.47139.97-28.25
    Tax32.2438.72-18.49
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities40.23101.25-9.76
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period40.23101.25-9.76
    Equity Share Capital205.03205.03205.02
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.964.94-0.48
    Diluted EPS1.964.94-0.48
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.964.94-0.48
    Diluted EPS1.964.94-0.48
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
