Chalet Hotels Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 140.05 crore, up 51.78% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Chalet Hotels are:
Net Sales at Rs 140.05 crore in March 2022 up 51.78% from Rs. 92.27 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.76 crore in March 2022 up 51.78% from Rs. 20.24 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.56 crore in March 2022 up 325.87% from Rs. 8.35 crore in March 2021.
Chalet Hotels shares closed at 288.70 on May 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 11.32% returns over the last 6 months and 97.20% over the last 12 months.
|
|Chalet Hotels
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|140.05
|154.47
|92.27
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|140.05
|154.47
|92.27
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|18.93
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|8.21
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|8.85
|Employees Cost
|25.89
|24.49
|22.43
|Depreciation
|28.18
|26.05
|26.19
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|83.76
|64.24
|56.53
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.22
|12.56
|-21.72
|Other Income
|5.16
|1.20
|3.88
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|7.38
|13.75
|-17.84
|Interest
|34.62
|32.59
|33.89
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-27.24
|-18.84
|-51.73
|Exceptional Items
|-1.01
|-0.90
|-1.02
|P/L Before Tax
|-28.25
|-19.74
|-52.75
|Tax
|-18.49
|-12.01
|-33.81
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-9.76
|-7.73
|-18.94
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|-5.29
|-1.30
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-9.76
|-13.02
|-20.24
|Equity Share Capital
|205.02
|205.02
|205.02
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.48
|-0.64
|-0.99
|Diluted EPS
|-0.48
|-0.64
|-0.99
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.48
|-0.64
|-0.99
|Diluted EPS
|-0.48
|-0.64
|-0.99
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited