Chalet Hotels Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 140.05 crore, up 51.78% Y-o-Y

May 11, 2022 / 09:08 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Chalet Hotels are:

Net Sales at Rs 140.05 crore in March 2022 up 51.78% from Rs. 92.27 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.76 crore in March 2022 up 51.78% from Rs. 20.24 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.56 crore in March 2022 up 325.87% from Rs. 8.35 crore in March 2021.

Chalet Hotels shares closed at 288.70 on May 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 11.32% returns over the last 6 months and 97.20% over the last 12 months.

Chalet Hotels
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 140.05 154.47 92.27
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 140.05 154.47 92.27
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- 18.93 --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- 8.21 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- 8.85
Employees Cost 25.89 24.49 22.43
Depreciation 28.18 26.05 26.19
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 83.76 64.24 56.53
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.22 12.56 -21.72
Other Income 5.16 1.20 3.88
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.38 13.75 -17.84
Interest 34.62 32.59 33.89
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -27.24 -18.84 -51.73
Exceptional Items -1.01 -0.90 -1.02
P/L Before Tax -28.25 -19.74 -52.75
Tax -18.49 -12.01 -33.81
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -9.76 -7.73 -18.94
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -5.29 -1.30
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -9.76 -13.02 -20.24
Equity Share Capital 205.02 205.02 205.02
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.48 -0.64 -0.99
Diluted EPS -0.48 -0.64 -0.99
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.48 -0.64 -0.99
Diluted EPS -0.48 -0.64 -0.99
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 11, 2022 09:00 am
