Chalet Hotels Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 140.05 crore, up 51.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 140.05 crore in March 2022 up 51.78% from Rs. 92.27 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.76 crore in March 2022 up 51.78% from Rs. 20.24 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.56 crore in March 2022 up 325.87% from Rs. 8.35 crore in March 2021.

Chalet Hotels shares closed at 288.70 on May 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 11.32% returns over the last 6 months and 97.20% over the last 12 months.