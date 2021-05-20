Chalet Hotels Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 92.27 crore, down 58.58% Y-o-Y
May 20, 2021 / 09:16 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Chalet Hotels are:
Net Sales at Rs 92.27 crore in March 2021 down 58.58% from Rs. 222.74 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 20.24 crore in March 2021 down 184.92% from Rs. 23.83 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.35 crore in March 2021 down 83.89% from Rs. 51.83 crore in March 2020.
Chalet Hotels shares closed at 157.20 on May 19, 2021 (NSE) and has given 1.22% returns over the last 6 months and 50.94% over the last 12 months.
|Chalet Hotels
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|92.27
|81.25
|222.74
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|92.27
|81.25
|222.74
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|-0.93
|Power & Fuel
|8.85
|8.85
|13.96
|Employees Cost
|22.43
|20.48
|37.17
|Depreciation
|26.19
|27.03
|26.54
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|56.53
|40.98
|130.35
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-21.72
|-16.09
|15.66
|Other Income
|3.88
|5.94
|9.63
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-17.84
|-10.15
|25.29
|Interest
|33.89
|35.77
|38.30
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-51.73
|-45.92
|-13.01
|Exceptional Items
|-1.02
|-1.06
|-0.45
|P/L Before Tax
|-52.75
|-46.98
|-13.46
|Tax
|-33.81
|-20.04
|-37.29
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-18.94
|-26.94
|23.83
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-1.30
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-20.24
|-26.94
|23.83
|Equity Share Capital
|205.02
|205.02
|205.02
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.99
|-1.31
|1.16
|Diluted EPS
|-0.99
|-1.31
|1.16
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.99
|-1.31
|1.16
|Diluted EPS
|-0.99
|-1.31
|1.16
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited