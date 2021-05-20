Chalet Hotels Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 92.27 crore, down 58.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 92.27 crore in March 2021 down 58.58% from Rs. 222.74 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 20.24 crore in March 2021 down 184.92% from Rs. 23.83 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.35 crore in March 2021 down 83.89% from Rs. 51.83 crore in March 2020.

Chalet Hotels shares closed at 157.20 on May 19, 2021 (NSE) and has given 1.22% returns over the last 6 months and 50.94% over the last 12 months.