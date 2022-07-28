 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Chalet Hotels Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 239.42 crore, up 256.34% Y-o-Y

Jul 28, 2022 / 10:14 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Chalet Hotels are:

Net Sales at Rs 239.42 crore in June 2022 up 256.34% from Rs. 67.19 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.09 crore in June 2022 up 174.02% from Rs. 36.60 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 104.11 crore in June 2022 up 8428.8% from Rs. 1.25 crore in June 2021.

Chalet Hotels EPS has increased to Rs. 1.32 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.78 in June 2021.

Chalet Hotels shares closed at 318.45 on July 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 35.28% returns over the last 6 months and 81.61% over the last 12 months.

Chalet Hotels
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 239.42 140.05 67.19
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 239.42 140.05 67.19
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- 5.23
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 2.77
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -0.87
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 31.62 25.89 21.62
Depreciation 27.63 28.18 26.86
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 110.36 83.76 45.15
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 69.81 2.22 -33.58
Other Income 6.67 5.16 5.47
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 76.48 7.38 -28.11
Interest 38.01 34.62 34.69
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 38.47 -27.24 -62.79
Exceptional Items -1.01 -1.01 -1.04
P/L Before Tax 37.46 -28.25 -63.83
Tax 10.37 -18.49 -27.51
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 27.09 -9.76 -36.32
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -0.28
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 27.09 -9.76 -36.60
Equity Share Capital 205.02 205.02 205.02
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.32 -0.48 -1.78
Diluted EPS 1.32 -0.48 -1.78
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.32 -0.48 -1.78
Diluted EPS 1.32 -0.48 -1.78
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Chalet Hotels #Earnings First-Cut #hotels #Results
first published: Jul 28, 2022 10:11 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.