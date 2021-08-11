Chalet Hotels Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 67.19 crore, up 27.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 67.19 crore in June 2021 up 27.68% from Rs. 52.62 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 36.60 crore in June 2021 down 13.27% from Rs. 32.31 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.25 crore in June 2021 down 145.79% from Rs. 2.73 crore in June 2020.

Chalet Hotels shares closed at 163.95 on August 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given -3.76% returns over the last 6 months and 26.95% over the last 12 months.