Chalet Hotels Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 276.16 crore, up 78.79% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 276.16 235.08 154.47 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 276.16 235.08 154.47 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- 22.38 18.93 Purchase of Traded Goods -- 8.96 8.21 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 37.59 35.18 24.49 Depreciation 25.98 27.50 26.05 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 128.62 86.57 64.24 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 83.96 54.50 12.56 Other Income 32.05 2.18 1.20 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 116.01 56.68 13.75 Interest 36.54 37.85 32.59 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 79.47 18.83 -18.84 Exceptional Items 60.50 1.26 -0.90 P/L Before Tax 139.97 20.09 -19.74 Tax 38.72 5.56 -12.01 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 101.25 14.53 -7.73 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -5.29 Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 101.25 14.53 -13.02 Equity Share Capital 205.03 205.03 205.02 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.94 0.71 -0.64 Diluted EPS 4.94 0.71 -0.64 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.94 0.71 -0.64 Diluted EPS 4.94 0.71 -0.64 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited