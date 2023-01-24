Chalet Hotels Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 276.16 crore, up 78.79% Y-o-Y
January 24, 2023 / 06:10 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Chalet Hotels are:Net Sales at Rs 276.16 crore in December 2022 up 78.79% from Rs. 154.47 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 101.25 crore in December 2022 up 877.64% from Rs. 13.02 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 141.99 crore in December 2022 up 256.76% from Rs. 39.80 crore in December 2021.
Chalet Hotels EPS has increased to Rs. 4.94 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.64 in December 2021.
|Chalet Hotels shares closed at 342.00 on January 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given 5.59% returns over the last 6 months and 50.03% over the last 12 months.
|Chalet Hotels
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|276.16
|235.08
|154.47
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|276.16
|235.08
|154.47
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|22.38
|18.93
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|8.96
|8.21
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|37.59
|35.18
|24.49
|Depreciation
|25.98
|27.50
|26.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|128.62
|86.57
|64.24
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|83.96
|54.50
|12.56
|Other Income
|32.05
|2.18
|1.20
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|116.01
|56.68
|13.75
|Interest
|36.54
|37.85
|32.59
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|79.47
|18.83
|-18.84
|Exceptional Items
|60.50
|1.26
|-0.90
|P/L Before Tax
|139.97
|20.09
|-19.74
|Tax
|38.72
|5.56
|-12.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|101.25
|14.53
|-7.73
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|-5.29
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|101.25
|14.53
|-13.02
|Equity Share Capital
|205.03
|205.03
|205.02
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.94
|0.71
|-0.64
|Diluted EPS
|4.94
|0.71
|-0.64
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.94
|0.71
|-0.64
|Diluted EPS
|4.94
|0.71
|-0.64
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited