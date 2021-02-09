Chalet Hotels Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 81.25 crore, down 70.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 81.25 crore in December 2020 down 70.79% from Rs. 278.14 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 26.94 crore in December 2020 down 180.68% from Rs. 33.39 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.88 crore in December 2020 down 85.81% from Rs. 118.95 crore in December 2019.

Chalet Hotels shares closed at 178.35 on February 08, 2021 (NSE) and has given 38.10% returns over the last 6 months and -47.63% over the last 12 months.