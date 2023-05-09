English
    Chalet Hotels Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 337.87 crore, up 128.27% Y-o-Y

    May 09, 2023 / 05:59 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Chalet Hotels are:Net Sales at Rs 337.87 crore in March 2023 up 128.27% from Rs. 148.01 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 39.26 crore in March 2023 up 439.56% from Rs. 11.56 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 160.27 crore in March 2023 up 333.87% from Rs. 36.94 crore in March 2022.
    Chalet Hotels EPS has increased to Rs. 1.91 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.56 in March 2022.Chalet Hotels shares closed at 388.30 on May 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 6.44% returns over the last 6 months and 35.58% over the last 12 months.
    Chalet Hotels
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations337.87289.75148.01
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations337.87289.75148.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost41.2739.4327.58
    Depreciation29.8428.1230.27
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses144.24136.8389.01
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax122.5285.371.16
    Other Income7.9132.065.51
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax130.43117.436.67
    Interest40.5336.8135.60
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax89.9080.62-28.93
    Exceptional Items-18.4460.50-1.01
    P/L Before Tax71.46141.12-29.94
    Tax32.2838.76-18.48
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities39.18102.35-11.46
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period39.18102.35-11.46
    Minority Interest0.08-0.01-0.11
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates39.26102.34-11.56
    Equity Share Capital205.03205.03205.02
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.914.99-0.56
    Diluted EPS1.914.99-0.56
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.914.99-0.56
    Diluted EPS1.914.99-0.56
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

