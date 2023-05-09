Chalet Hotels Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 337.87 crore, up 128.27% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Chalet Hotels are:Net Sales at Rs 337.87 crore in March 2023 up 128.27% from Rs. 148.01 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 39.26 crore in March 2023 up 439.56% from Rs. 11.56 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 160.27 crore in March 2023 up 333.87% from Rs. 36.94 crore in March 2022.
Chalet Hotels EPS has increased to Rs. 1.91 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.56 in March 2022.
|Chalet Hotels shares closed at 388.30 on May 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 6.44% returns over the last 6 months and 35.58% over the last 12 months.
|Chalet Hotels
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|337.87
|289.75
|148.01
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|337.87
|289.75
|148.01
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|41.27
|39.43
|27.58
|Depreciation
|29.84
|28.12
|30.27
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|144.24
|136.83
|89.01
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|122.52
|85.37
|1.16
|Other Income
|7.91
|32.06
|5.51
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|130.43
|117.43
|6.67
|Interest
|40.53
|36.81
|35.60
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|89.90
|80.62
|-28.93
|Exceptional Items
|-18.44
|60.50
|-1.01
|P/L Before Tax
|71.46
|141.12
|-29.94
|Tax
|32.28
|38.76
|-18.48
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|39.18
|102.35
|-11.46
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|39.18
|102.35
|-11.46
|Minority Interest
|0.08
|-0.01
|-0.11
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|39.26
|102.34
|-11.56
|Equity Share Capital
|205.03
|205.03
|205.02
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.91
|4.99
|-0.56
|Diluted EPS
|1.91
|4.99
|-0.56
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.91
|4.99
|-0.56
|Diluted EPS
|1.91
|4.99
|-0.56
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited