Chalet Hotels Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 337.87 crore, up 128.27% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 337.87 289.75 148.01 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 337.87 289.75 148.01 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 41.27 39.43 27.58 Depreciation 29.84 28.12 30.27 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 144.24 136.83 89.01 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 122.52 85.37 1.16 Other Income 7.91 32.06 5.51 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 130.43 117.43 6.67 Interest 40.53 36.81 35.60 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 89.90 80.62 -28.93 Exceptional Items -18.44 60.50 -1.01 P/L Before Tax 71.46 141.12 -29.94 Tax 32.28 38.76 -18.48 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 39.18 102.35 -11.46 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 39.18 102.35 -11.46 Minority Interest 0.08 -0.01 -0.11 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 39.26 102.34 -11.56 Equity Share Capital 205.03 205.03 205.02 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.91 4.99 -0.56 Diluted EPS 1.91 4.99 -0.56 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.91 4.99 -0.56 Diluted EPS 1.91 4.99 -0.56 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited