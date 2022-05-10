Chalet Hotels Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 148.01 crore, up 51.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 148.01 crore in March 2022 up 51.3% from Rs. 97.83 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.56 crore in March 2022 up 55.46% from Rs. 25.96 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.94 crore in March 2022 up 476.29% from Rs. 6.41 crore in March 2021.

Chalet Hotels shares closed at 286.40 on May 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given 10.60% returns over the last 6 months and 95.63% over the last 12 months.