Chalet Hotels Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 148.01 crore, up 51.3% Y-o-Y

May 10, 2022 / 05:12 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Chalet Hotels are:

Net Sales at Rs 148.01 crore in March 2022 up 51.3% from Rs. 97.83 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.56 crore in March 2022 up 55.46% from Rs. 25.96 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.94 crore in March 2022 up 476.29% from Rs. 6.41 crore in March 2021.

Chalet Hotels shares closed at 286.40 on May 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given 10.60% returns over the last 6 months and 95.63% over the last 12 months.

Chalet Hotels
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 148.01 164.18 97.83
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 148.01 164.18 97.83
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- 19.70 --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- 8.58 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- 10.04
Employees Cost 27.58 26.08 23.87
Depreciation 30.27 28.47 28.67
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 89.01 69.40 61.75
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.16 11.96 -26.51
Other Income 5.51 1.52 4.26
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.67 13.48 -22.26
Interest 35.60 33.66 35.19
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -28.93 -20.18 -57.45
Exceptional Items -1.01 -0.90 -1.02
P/L Before Tax -29.94 -21.08 -58.46
Tax -18.48 -11.98 -33.78
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -11.46 -9.10 -24.68
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -5.29 -1.30
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -11.46 -14.38 -25.98
Minority Interest -0.11 -0.27 0.02
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -11.56 -14.65 -25.96
Equity Share Capital 205.02 205.02 205.02
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.56 -0.71 -1.27
Diluted EPS -0.56 -0.71 -1.27
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.56 -0.71 -1.27
Diluted EPS -0.56 -0.71 -1.27
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 10, 2022 05:00 pm
