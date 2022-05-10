Chalet Hotels Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 148.01 crore, up 51.3% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Chalet Hotels are:
Net Sales at Rs 148.01 crore in March 2022 up 51.3% from Rs. 97.83 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.56 crore in March 2022 up 55.46% from Rs. 25.96 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.94 crore in March 2022 up 476.29% from Rs. 6.41 crore in March 2021.
Chalet Hotels shares closed at 286.40 on May 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given 10.60% returns over the last 6 months and 95.63% over the last 12 months.
|
|Chalet Hotels
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|148.01
|164.18
|97.83
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|148.01
|164.18
|97.83
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|19.70
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|8.58
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|10.04
|Employees Cost
|27.58
|26.08
|23.87
|Depreciation
|30.27
|28.47
|28.67
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|89.01
|69.40
|61.75
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.16
|11.96
|-26.51
|Other Income
|5.51
|1.52
|4.26
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6.67
|13.48
|-22.26
|Interest
|35.60
|33.66
|35.19
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-28.93
|-20.18
|-57.45
|Exceptional Items
|-1.01
|-0.90
|-1.02
|P/L Before Tax
|-29.94
|-21.08
|-58.46
|Tax
|-18.48
|-11.98
|-33.78
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-11.46
|-9.10
|-24.68
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|-5.29
|-1.30
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-11.46
|-14.38
|-25.98
|Minority Interest
|-0.11
|-0.27
|0.02
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-11.56
|-14.65
|-25.96
|Equity Share Capital
|205.02
|205.02
|205.02
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.56
|-0.71
|-1.27
|Diluted EPS
|-0.56
|-0.71
|-1.27
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.56
|-0.71
|-1.27
|Diluted EPS
|-0.56
|-0.71
|-1.27
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited