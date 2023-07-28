Chalet Hotels Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 310.77 crore, up 22.83% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 310.77 337.87 253.01 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 310.77 337.87 253.01 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel 19.50 -- -- Employees Cost 46.68 41.27 33.29 Depreciation 30.97 29.84 29.71 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 134.82 144.24 117.84 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 78.81 122.52 72.17 Other Income 3.81 7.91 6.90 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 82.63 130.43 79.06 Interest 45.42 40.53 39.13 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 37.21 89.90 39.93 Exceptional Items -- -18.44 -1.01 P/L Before Tax 37.21 71.46 38.93 Tax -51.45 32.28 10.37 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 88.66 39.18 28.56 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 88.66 39.18 28.56 Minority Interest 0.00 0.08 -0.02 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 88.66 39.26 28.55 Equity Share Capital 205.03 205.03 205.02 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.32 1.91 1.39 Diluted EPS 4.32 1.91 1.39 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.32 1.91 1.39 Diluted EPS 4.32 1.91 1.39 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited