    Chalet Hotels Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 310.77 crore, up 22.83% Y-o-Y

    July 28, 2023 / 08:21 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Chalet Hotels are:Net Sales at Rs 310.77 crore in June 2023 up 22.83% from Rs. 253.01 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 88.66 crore in June 2023 up 210.61% from Rs. 28.55 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 113.60 crore in June 2023 up 4.44% from Rs. 108.77 crore in June 2022.
    Chalet Hotels EPS has increased to Rs. 4.32 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.39 in June 2022.Chalet Hotels shares closed at 488.75 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 37.58% returns over the last 6 months and 49.08% over the last 12 months.
    Chalet Hotels
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations310.77337.87253.01
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations310.77337.87253.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel19.50----
    Employees Cost46.6841.2733.29
    Depreciation30.9729.8429.71
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses134.82144.24117.84
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax78.81122.5272.17
    Other Income3.817.916.90
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax82.63130.4379.06
    Interest45.4240.5339.13
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax37.2189.9039.93
    Exceptional Items---18.44-1.01
    P/L Before Tax37.2171.4638.93
    Tax-51.4532.2810.37
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities88.6639.1828.56
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period88.6639.1828.56
    Minority Interest0.000.08-0.02
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates88.6639.2628.55
    Equity Share Capital205.03205.03205.02
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.321.911.39
    Diluted EPS4.321.911.39
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.321.911.39
    Diluted EPS4.321.911.39
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Jul 28, 2023 08:00 pm

