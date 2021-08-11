Chalet Hotels Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 69.52 crore, up 32.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 69.52 crore in June 2021 up 32.11% from Rs. 52.62 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 41.81 crore in June 2021 down 6.23% from Rs. 39.36 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.81 crore in June 2021 down 1036.67% from Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2020.

Chalet Hotels shares closed at 163.95 on August 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given -3.76% returns over the last 6 months and 26.95% over the last 12 months.