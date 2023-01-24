English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Register Now : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Chalet Hotels Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 289.75 crore, up 76.48% Y-o-Y

    January 24, 2023 / 06:10 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Chalet Hotels are:Net Sales at Rs 289.75 crore in December 2022 up 76.48% from Rs. 164.18 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 102.34 crore in December 2022 up 798.37% from Rs. 14.65 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 145.55 crore in December 2022 up 246.96% from Rs. 41.95 crore in December 2021.
    Chalet Hotels EPS has increased to Rs. 4.99 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.71 in December 2021.Chalet Hotels shares closed at 342.00 on January 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given 5.59% returns over the last 6 months and 50.03% over the last 12 months.
    Chalet Hotels
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations289.75247.84164.18
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations289.75247.84164.18
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials--23.2219.70
    Purchase of Traded Goods--9.478.58
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost39.4337.1126.08
    Depreciation28.1229.6428.47
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses136.8392.9569.40
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax85.3755.4511.96
    Other Income32.062.631.52
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax117.4358.0813.48
    Interest36.8138.0033.66
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax80.6220.07-20.18
    Exceptional Items60.501.26-0.90
    P/L Before Tax141.1221.33-21.08
    Tax38.765.58-11.98
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities102.3515.75-9.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-----5.29
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period102.3515.75-14.38
    Minority Interest-0.01-0.01-0.27
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates102.3415.73-14.65
    Equity Share Capital205.03205.03205.02
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.990.77-0.71
    Diluted EPS4.990.77-0.71
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.990.77-0.71
    Diluted EPS4.990.77-0.71
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited