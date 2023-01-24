Chalet Hotels Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 289.75 crore, up 76.48% Y-o-Y
January 24, 2023 / 06:10 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Chalet Hotels are:Net Sales at Rs 289.75 crore in December 2022 up 76.48% from Rs. 164.18 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 102.34 crore in December 2022 up 798.37% from Rs. 14.65 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 145.55 crore in December 2022 up 246.96% from Rs. 41.95 crore in December 2021.
Chalet Hotels EPS has increased to Rs. 4.99 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.71 in December 2021.
|Chalet Hotels shares closed at 342.00 on January 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given 5.59% returns over the last 6 months and 50.03% over the last 12 months.
|Chalet Hotels
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|289.75
|247.84
|164.18
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|289.75
|247.84
|164.18
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|23.22
|19.70
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|9.47
|8.58
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|39.43
|37.11
|26.08
|Depreciation
|28.12
|29.64
|28.47
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|136.83
|92.95
|69.40
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|85.37
|55.45
|11.96
|Other Income
|32.06
|2.63
|1.52
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|117.43
|58.08
|13.48
|Interest
|36.81
|38.00
|33.66
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|80.62
|20.07
|-20.18
|Exceptional Items
|60.50
|1.26
|-0.90
|P/L Before Tax
|141.12
|21.33
|-21.08
|Tax
|38.76
|5.58
|-11.98
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|102.35
|15.75
|-9.10
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|-5.29
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|102.35
|15.75
|-14.38
|Minority Interest
|-0.01
|-0.01
|-0.27
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|102.34
|15.73
|-14.65
|Equity Share Capital
|205.03
|205.03
|205.02
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.99
|0.77
|-0.71
|Diluted EPS
|4.99
|0.77
|-0.71
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.99
|0.77
|-0.71
|Diluted EPS
|4.99
|0.77
|-0.71
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
