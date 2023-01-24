Chalet Hotels Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 289.75 crore, up 76.48% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 289.75 247.84 164.18 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 289.75 247.84 164.18 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- 23.22 19.70 Purchase of Traded Goods -- 9.47 8.58 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 39.43 37.11 26.08 Depreciation 28.12 29.64 28.47 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 136.83 92.95 69.40 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 85.37 55.45 11.96 Other Income 32.06 2.63 1.52 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 117.43 58.08 13.48 Interest 36.81 38.00 33.66 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 80.62 20.07 -20.18 Exceptional Items 60.50 1.26 -0.90 P/L Before Tax 141.12 21.33 -21.08 Tax 38.76 5.58 -11.98 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 102.35 15.75 -9.10 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -5.29 Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 102.35 15.75 -14.38 Minority Interest -0.01 -0.01 -0.27 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 102.34 15.73 -14.65 Equity Share Capital 205.03 205.03 205.02 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.99 0.77 -0.71 Diluted EPS 4.99 0.77 -0.71 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.99 0.77 -0.71 Diluted EPS 4.99 0.77 -0.71 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited