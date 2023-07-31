Chalet Hotel shares soar after Q1 net profits zooms 207%

This quarter also witnessed the launch of the first all-women-run hotel, The Westin Hyderabad HITEC City, a small contribution towards gender equality

Chalet Hotels Limited shares surged 3 percent to Rs 490 at 9:20 am on July 31, with one lakh shares changing hands on the NSE as compared the one month average of three lakh shares.

The hospitality company's net profit increased 207 percent to Rs 89 crore in the first quarter as average room rates have been holding strong with a 38 percent growth year-on-year, a key business performance indicator for the company.

The company's revenue from operations also increased to Rs 311 crore, up 23 percent from the year-ago period.

Follow our market blog for all the live action

“India's strong economic indicators combined with a robust demand-supply environment and our ongoing capex initiatives, bode well for the future of Chalet Hotels,” Sanjay Sethi, MD and CEO said.

"This quarter also witnessed the launch of the first all-women-run hotel, The Westin Hyderabad HITEC City, a small contribution towards gender equality and empowerment in the hospitality industry", Sethi said.

The company also said that its 88 new rooms at Novotel Pune are ready and it is awaiting an occupancy certificate to commence commercial usage. It is adding 130 guest rooms at Bengaluru Marriott Hotel Whitefield and the designs are in final stages. Chalet said the residential project Raheja Vivarea, at Koramangala, Bengaluru is progressing well and sales for the project are expected to commence within calendar year 2023.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.