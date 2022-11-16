 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Chadha Paper Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 172.53 crore, up 38.71% Y-o-Y

Nov 16, 2022 / 09:49 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Chadha Paper are:

Net Sales at Rs 172.53 crore in September 2022 up 38.71% from Rs. 124.38 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.53 crore in September 2022 up 153.74% from Rs. 15.88 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.42 crore in September 2022 up 261.16% from Rs. 12.05 crore in September 2021.

Chadha Paper EPS has increased to Rs. 8.36 in September 2022 from Rs. 15.56 in September 2021.

 

Chadha Paper
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 172.53 151.34 124.38
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 172.53 151.34 124.38
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 109.04 105.16 109.24
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.66 -1.36 -8.70
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.33 3.72 3.62
Depreciation 2.30 2.31 2.32
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 38.51 36.20 32.78
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 16.70 5.30 -14.88
Other Income 0.42 0.21 0.51
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.12 5.51 -14.37
Interest 5.72 4.20 6.72
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 11.40 1.32 -21.09
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 11.40 1.32 -21.09
Tax 2.87 0.33 -5.21
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 8.53 0.98 -15.88
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 8.53 0.98 -15.88
Equity Share Capital 10.20 10.20 10.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.36 0.96 -15.56
Diluted EPS 8.36 0.96 -15.56
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.36 0.96 -15.56
Diluted EPS 8.36 0.96 -15.56
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 16, 2022 09:44 am