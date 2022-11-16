Chadha Paper Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 172.53 crore, up 38.71% Y-o-Y
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Chadha Paper are:
Net Sales at Rs 172.53 crore in September 2022 up 38.71% from Rs. 124.38 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.53 crore in September 2022 up 153.74% from Rs. 15.88 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.42 crore in September 2022 up 261.16% from Rs. 12.05 crore in September 2021.
Chadha Paper EPS has increased to Rs. 8.36 in September 2022 from Rs. 15.56 in September 2021.
|Chadha Paper
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|172.53
|151.34
|124.38
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|172.53
|151.34
|124.38
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|109.04
|105.16
|109.24
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.66
|-1.36
|-8.70
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.33
|3.72
|3.62
|Depreciation
|2.30
|2.31
|2.32
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|38.51
|36.20
|32.78
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|16.70
|5.30
|-14.88
|Other Income
|0.42
|0.21
|0.51
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|17.12
|5.51
|-14.37
|Interest
|5.72
|4.20
|6.72
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|11.40
|1.32
|-21.09
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|11.40
|1.32
|-21.09
|Tax
|2.87
|0.33
|-5.21
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|8.53
|0.98
|-15.88
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|8.53
|0.98
|-15.88
|Equity Share Capital
|10.20
|10.20
|10.20
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|8.36
|0.96
|-15.56
|Diluted EPS
|8.36
|0.96
|-15.56
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|8.36
|0.96
|-15.56
|Diluted EPS
|8.36
|0.96
|-15.56
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
