Chadha Paper Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 177.79 crore, up 32.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 177.79 crore in March 2022 up 32.4% from Rs. 134.28 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.53 crore in March 2022 up 2.45% from Rs. 15.16 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.28 crore in March 2022 down 16.96% from Rs. 35.26 crore in March 2021.

Chadha Paper EPS has increased to Rs. 15.22 in March 2022 from Rs. 14.86 in March 2021.