Chadha Paper Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 167.42 crore, up 3.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 167.42 crore in December 2022 up 3.35% from Rs. 161.99 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.62 crore in December 2022 up 753.6% from Rs. 1.32 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.89 crore in December 2022 up 233.63% from Rs. 7.76 crore in December 2021.

Chadha Paper EPS has increased to Rs. 8.45 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.29 in December 2021.