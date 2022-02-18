Chadha Paper Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 161.99 crore, up 72.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 161.99 crore in December 2021 up 72.21% from Rs. 94.06 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.32 crore in December 2021 up 72.81% from Rs. 4.85 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.76 crore in December 2021 up 38900% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020.