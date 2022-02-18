Chadha Paper Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 161.99 crore, up 72.21% Y-o-Y
February 18, 2022 / 01:28 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Chadha Paper are:
Net Sales at Rs 161.99 crore in December 2021 up 72.21% from Rs. 94.06 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.32 crore in December 2021 up 72.81% from Rs. 4.85 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.76 crore in December 2021 up 38900% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020.
|Chadha Paper
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|161.99
|124.38
|94.06
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|161.99
|124.38
|94.06
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|115.82
|109.24
|65.89
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.34
|-8.70
|0.52
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.76
|3.62
|3.52
|Depreciation
|2.33
|2.32
|2.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|37.18
|32.78
|24.58
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.24
|-14.88
|-2.49
|Other Income
|0.19
|0.51
|0.42
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.43
|-14.37
|-2.06
|Interest
|7.19
|6.72
|4.99
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.76
|-21.09
|-7.05
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.76
|-21.09
|-7.05
|Tax
|-0.44
|-5.21
|-2.20
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.32
|-15.88
|-4.85
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.32
|-15.88
|-4.85
|Equity Share Capital
|10.20
|10.20
|10.20
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.29
|-15.56
|-4.75
|Diluted EPS
|-1.29
|-15.56
|-4.75
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.29
|-15.56
|-4.75
|Diluted EPS
|-1.29
|-15.56
|-4.75
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited