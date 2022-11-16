Chadha Paper Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 172.53 crore, up 38.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 172.53 crore in September 2022 up 38.71% from Rs. 124.38 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.61 crore in September 2022 up 154.22% from Rs. 15.88 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.52 crore in September 2022 up 261.99% from Rs. 12.05 crore in September 2021.

Chadha Paper EPS has increased to Rs. 8.44 in September 2022 from Rs. 15.56 in September 2021.