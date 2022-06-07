Chadha Paper Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 177.79 crore, up 32.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 177.79 crore in March 2022 up 32.4% from Rs. 134.28 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.83 crore in March 2022 up 4.42% from Rs. 15.16 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.27 crore in March 2022 down 16.99% from Rs. 35.26 crore in March 2021.

Chadha Paper EPS has increased to Rs. 15.51 in March 2022 from Rs. 14.86 in March 2021.