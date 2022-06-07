 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Chadha Paper Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 177.79 crore, up 32.4% Y-o-Y

Jun 07, 2022 / 10:13 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Chadha Paper are:

Net Sales at Rs 177.79 crore in March 2022 up 32.4% from Rs. 134.28 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.83 crore in March 2022 up 4.42% from Rs. 15.16 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.27 crore in March 2022 down 16.99% from Rs. 35.26 crore in March 2021.

Chadha Paper EPS has increased to Rs. 15.51 in March 2022 from Rs. 14.86 in March 2021.

 

Chadha Paper
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 177.79 161.99 134.28
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 177.79 161.99 134.28
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 107.35 115.82 86.68
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 19.72 -2.34 -1.75
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.64 3.76 4.86
Depreciation 2.28 2.33 3.24
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 38.01 37.18 35.89
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.78 5.24 5.36
Other Income 21.20 0.19 26.66
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 26.99 5.43 32.02
Interest 1.59 7.19 7.66
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 25.39 -1.76 24.36
Exceptional Items -3.00 -- --
P/L Before Tax 22.39 -1.76 24.36
Tax 6.56 -0.44 9.20
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 15.83 -1.32 15.16
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 15.83 -1.32 15.16
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 15.83 -1.32 15.16
Equity Share Capital 10.20 10.20 10.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 15.51 -1.29 14.86
Diluted EPS 15.51 -1.29 14.86
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 15.51 -1.29 14.86
Diluted EPS 15.51 -1.29 14.86
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

