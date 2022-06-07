Chadha Paper Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 177.79 crore, up 32.4% Y-o-Y
June 07, 2022 / 10:13 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Chadha Paper are:
Net Sales at Rs 177.79 crore in March 2022 up 32.4% from Rs. 134.28 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.83 crore in March 2022 up 4.42% from Rs. 15.16 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.27 crore in March 2022 down 16.99% from Rs. 35.26 crore in March 2021.
Chadha Paper EPS has increased to Rs. 15.51 in March 2022 from Rs. 14.86 in March 2021.
|Chadha Paper
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|177.79
|161.99
|134.28
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|177.79
|161.99
|134.28
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|107.35
|115.82
|86.68
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|19.72
|-2.34
|-1.75
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.64
|3.76
|4.86
|Depreciation
|2.28
|2.33
|3.24
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|38.01
|37.18
|35.89
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.78
|5.24
|5.36
|Other Income
|21.20
|0.19
|26.66
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|26.99
|5.43
|32.02
|Interest
|1.59
|7.19
|7.66
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|25.39
|-1.76
|24.36
|Exceptional Items
|-3.00
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|22.39
|-1.76
|24.36
|Tax
|6.56
|-0.44
|9.20
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|15.83
|-1.32
|15.16
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|15.83
|-1.32
|15.16
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|15.83
|-1.32
|15.16
|Equity Share Capital
|10.20
|10.20
|10.20
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|15.51
|-1.29
|14.86
|Diluted EPS
|15.51
|-1.29
|14.86
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|15.51
|-1.29
|14.86
|Diluted EPS
|15.51
|-1.29
|14.86
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited