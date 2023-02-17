 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Chadha Paper Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 167.42 crore, up 3.35% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 09:38 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Chadha Paper are:

Net Sales at Rs 167.42 crore in December 2022 up 3.35% from Rs. 161.99 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.56 crore in December 2022 up 748.84% from Rs. 1.32 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.89 crore in December 2022 up 233.63% from Rs. 7.76 crore in December 2021.

Chadha Paper
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 167.42 172.53 161.99
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 167.42 172.53 161.99
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 104.27 109.04 115.82
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.94 2.66 -2.34
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.83 3.33 3.76
Depreciation 2.39 2.30 2.33
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 35.62 38.40 37.18
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 23.25 16.80 5.24
Other Income 0.24 0.42 0.19
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 23.50 17.22 5.43
Interest 11.98 5.72 7.19
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 11.52 11.51 -1.76
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 11.52 11.51 -1.76
Tax 2.96 2.90 -0.44
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 8.56 8.61 -1.32
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 8.56 8.61 -1.32
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 8.56 8.61 -1.32
Equity Share Capital 10.20 10.20 10.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.39 8.44 -1.29
Diluted EPS 8.39 8.44 -1.29
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.39 8.44 -1.29
Diluted EPS 8.39 8.44 -1.29
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited