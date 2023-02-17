Chadha Paper Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 167.42 crore, up 3.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 167.42 crore in December 2022 up 3.35% from Rs. 161.99 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.56 crore in December 2022 up 748.84% from Rs. 1.32 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.89 crore in December 2022 up 233.63% from Rs. 7.76 crore in December 2021.