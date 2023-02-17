Chadha Paper Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 167.42 crore, up 3.35% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Chadha Paper are:
Net Sales at Rs 167.42 crore in December 2022 up 3.35% from Rs. 161.99 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.56 crore in December 2022 up 748.84% from Rs. 1.32 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.89 crore in December 2022 up 233.63% from Rs. 7.76 crore in December 2021.
Chadha Paper EPS has increased to Rs. 8.39 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.29 in December 2021.
|Chadha Paper
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|167.42
|172.53
|161.99
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|167.42
|172.53
|161.99
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|104.27
|109.04
|115.82
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.94
|2.66
|-2.34
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.83
|3.33
|3.76
|Depreciation
|2.39
|2.30
|2.33
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|35.62
|38.40
|37.18
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|23.25
|16.80
|5.24
|Other Income
|0.24
|0.42
|0.19
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|23.50
|17.22
|5.43
|Interest
|11.98
|5.72
|7.19
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|11.52
|11.51
|-1.76
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|11.52
|11.51
|-1.76
|Tax
|2.96
|2.90
|-0.44
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|8.56
|8.61
|-1.32
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|8.56
|8.61
|-1.32
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|8.56
|8.61
|-1.32
|Equity Share Capital
|10.20
|10.20
|10.20
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|8.39
|8.44
|-1.29
|Diluted EPS
|8.39
|8.44
|-1.29
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|8.39
|8.44
|-1.29
|Diluted EPS
|8.39
|8.44
|-1.29
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited