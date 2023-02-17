English
    Chadha Paper Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 167.42 crore, up 3.35% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 09:38 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Chadha Paper are:

    Net Sales at Rs 167.42 crore in December 2022 up 3.35% from Rs. 161.99 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.56 crore in December 2022 up 748.84% from Rs. 1.32 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.89 crore in December 2022 up 233.63% from Rs. 7.76 crore in December 2021.

    Chadha Paper EPS has increased to Rs. 8.39 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.29 in December 2021.

    Chadha Paper
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations167.42172.53161.99
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations167.42172.53161.99
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials104.27109.04115.82
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.942.66-2.34
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.833.333.76
    Depreciation2.392.302.33
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses35.6238.4037.18
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax23.2516.805.24
    Other Income0.240.420.19
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax23.5017.225.43
    Interest11.985.727.19
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax11.5211.51-1.76
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax11.5211.51-1.76
    Tax2.962.90-0.44
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.568.61-1.32
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.568.61-1.32
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates8.568.61-1.32
    Equity Share Capital10.2010.2010.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.398.44-1.29
    Diluted EPS8.398.44-1.29
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.398.44-1.29
    Diluted EPS8.398.44-1.29
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 17, 2023 09:22 am