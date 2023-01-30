CGD firms to report lower margins in Q3 due to higher domestic gas prices: Analysts

City gas distribution (CGD) companies may see a dent in profits in the third quarter of 2022-23 due to high costs, as indicated by the results reported by Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) on January 25.

IGL, the first CGD company to report financial numbers for the quarter, reported an 11 percent year-on-year (YoY) drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 334.06 crore in the December quarter on account of higher gas costs.

ICICI Securities said that IGL missed street expectations. “The miss was due to higher gas costs leading to lower margins impacting EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) even as volumes at 8.01 mmscmd were up 5.5 percent YoY. Average sales realisation stood at Rs 50/scm, up 59 percent YoY and 4.6 percent QoQ. IGL had taken a price hike of Rs 4.7/scm in domestic PNG in Q2FY23 and it further increased CNG price by Rs 3/kg and domestic PNG price by Rs 3/scm on 8 October 2022 to partly pass on the $2.8/mmbtu increase in domestic gas prices,” said ICICI Securities in a note.

Other CGD companies are scheduled to declare their financial results for Q3FY24 in February 2023. The profits of CGD companies, including Gujarat Gas Ltd (GGL) and Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGL) are also expected to be affected by higher domestic gas prices.

The government had hiked natural gas prices by a steep 40 percent to record levels from October 1, 2022 in sync with the high energy rates globally. The rate paid for gas produced from old fields, which accounts for about two-thirds of all gas produced in the country, was hiked to $8.57 per metric million British thermal unit (mmBtu) from $6.1.

Nippon Life India Asset Management Q3 PAT up 18% to Rs 205 crore “Higher domestic gas prices (up D2.4/mmbtu QoQ to D8.6/mmbtu) will hurt CGD profits, even though spot LNG prices (-$15/mmbtu QoQ accounting for ~10 percent of priority sector demand) will soften the blow. For GGAS, we expect gas sales volumes of 7.8 mmscmd (Q2: 7.6), but margins will be under pressure due to cut in industrial gas prices by Rs 10/scm,” said Avishek Datta – Research Analyst, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd. Relief from Kirit Parekh panel recommendations In the fourth quarter of the current financial year, CGD companies are likely to benefit from lower gas prices if the Kirit Parekh committee recommendations are accepted, said analysts. “The recommendations to fix a first-year price ceiling of $6.5/mmbtu is a material positive for gas costs, with an annual escalation of $0.5/mmbtu, a manageable price increase for IGL. In the near term, with prices at current levels, IGL may be able to pass on ~Rs 3kg in CNG and ~Rs 3.2/scm in the domestic segment, which can potentially improve price competitiveness in the near term. However, the bigger monitorable remains the percentage of APM gas provided for the priority sector, which has been declining steadily (currently down to ~88 percent of the requirement),” said ICICI Securities in a report. On November 30, the Kirit Parekh committee recommended a floor of $4/mmBtu and a cap of $6.50/mmBtu for legacy and old fields being operated by Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and Oil India Ltd (OIL). The report also recommended the removal of the cap and the floor by January 1, 2027 and the prices to be made market-determined for gas. “Going forward, CGD companies will benefit from likely lower gas prices post notification of the Kirit Parekh committee recommendation in Q4,” said Datta. On January 30, IGL closed at Rs 417.10, while MGL and GGL closed at Rs 851.95 and Rs 450 respectively.

