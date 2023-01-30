English
    CGD firms to report lower margins in Q3 due to higher domestic gas prices: Analysts

    Indraprastha Gas Limited, a leading city gas distribution firm, has already reported an 11% drop in net profit in the December quarter

    Shubhangi Mathur
    January 30, 2023 / 05:30 PM IST
    City gas distribution (CGD) companies may see a dent in profits in the third quarter of 2022-23 due to high costs, as indicated by the results reported by Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) on January 25.

    IGL, the first CGD company to report financial numbers for the quarter, reported an 11 percent year-on-year (YoY) drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 334.06 crore in the December quarter on account of higher gas costs.

    ICICI Securities said that IGL missed street expectations. “The miss was due to higher gas costs leading to lower margins impacting EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) even as volumes at 8.01 mmscmd were up 5.5 percent YoY. Average sales realisation stood at Rs 50/scm, up 59 percent YoY and 4.6 percent QoQ. IGL had taken a price hike of Rs 4.7/scm in domestic PNG in Q2FY23 and it further increased CNG price by Rs 3/kg and domestic PNG price by Rs 3/scm on 8 October 2022 to partly pass on the $2.8/mmbtu increase in domestic gas prices,” said ICICI Securities in a note.

    Other CGD companies are scheduled to declare their financial results for Q3FY24 in February 2023. The profits of CGD companies, including Gujarat Gas Ltd (GGL) and Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGL) are also expected to be affected by higher domestic gas prices.