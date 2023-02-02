 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CGCEL Q3 net profit falls 40% to Rs 88 crore

PTI
Feb 02, 2023 / 08:56 PM IST

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd on Thursday reported a 40 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 88.19 crore in the December quarter impacted by higher expenses.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 148.26 crore in the year-ago period, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (CGCEL) said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 1,516.21 crore as against Rs 1,410.59 crore a year ago, it added.

Total expenses were higher at Rs 1,422.92 crore, up from Rs 1,225.9 crore in the third quarter last fiscal, it added.