CG-Vak Software Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 14.53 crore, up 21.8% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for CG-Vak Software and Exports are:
Net Sales at Rs 14.53 crore in March 2023 up 21.8% from Rs. 11.93 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.63 crore in March 2023 down 12.19% from Rs. 2.99 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.11 crore in March 2023 down 9.07% from Rs. 4.52 crore in March 2022.
CG-Vak Software EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.21 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.93 in March 2022.
CG-Vak Software shares closed at 400.10 on May 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given 7.80% returns over the last 6 months and 49.51% over the last 12 months.
|CG-Vak Software and Exports
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|14.53
|14.50
|11.93
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|14.53
|14.50
|11.93
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|9.28
|8.90
|6.46
|Depreciation
|0.43
|0.43
|0.35
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.08
|0.93
|1.02
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.74
|4.24
|4.09
|Other Income
|-0.06
|0.13
|0.08
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.68
|4.37
|4.17
|Interest
|0.09
|0.15
|0.15
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3.58
|4.23
|4.02
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|3.58
|4.23
|4.02
|Tax
|0.95
|1.06
|1.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2.63
|3.17
|2.99
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2.63
|3.17
|2.99
|Equity Share Capital
|5.05
|5.05
|5.05
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.21
|6.28
|5.93
|Diluted EPS
|5.21
|6.28
|5.93
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.21
|6.28
|5.93
|Diluted EPS
|5.21
|6.28
|5.93
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited