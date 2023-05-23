English
    CG-Vak Software Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 14.53 crore, up 21.8% Y-o-Y

    May 23, 2023 / 10:32 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for CG-Vak Software and Exports are:

    Net Sales at Rs 14.53 crore in March 2023 up 21.8% from Rs. 11.93 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.63 crore in March 2023 down 12.19% from Rs. 2.99 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.11 crore in March 2023 down 9.07% from Rs. 4.52 crore in March 2022.

    CG-Vak Software EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.21 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.93 in March 2022.

    CG-Vak Software shares closed at 400.10 on May 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given 7.80% returns over the last 6 months and 49.51% over the last 12 months.

    CG-Vak Software and Exports
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations14.5314.5011.93
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations14.5314.5011.93
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.288.906.46
    Depreciation0.430.430.35
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.080.931.02
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.744.244.09
    Other Income-0.060.130.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.684.374.17
    Interest0.090.150.15
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.584.234.02
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.584.234.02
    Tax0.951.061.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.633.172.99
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.633.172.99
    Equity Share Capital5.055.055.05
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.216.285.93
    Diluted EPS5.216.285.93
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.216.285.93
    Diluted EPS5.216.285.93
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: May 23, 2023 10:15 am