CG-Vak Software Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 14.53 crore, up 21.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.53 crore in March 2023 up 21.8% from Rs. 11.93 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.63 crore in March 2023 down 12.19% from Rs. 2.99 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.11 crore in March 2023 down 9.07% from Rs. 4.52 crore in March 2022.

CG-Vak Software EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.21 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.93 in March 2022.

CG-Vak Software shares closed at 400.10 on May 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given 7.80% returns over the last 6 months and 49.51% over the last 12 months.