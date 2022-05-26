CG-Vak Software Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.93 crore, up 59.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.93 crore in March 2022 up 59.95% from Rs. 7.46 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.99 crore in March 2022 up 71.64% from Rs. 1.74 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.52 crore in March 2022 up 80.8% from Rs. 2.50 crore in March 2021.

CG-Vak Software EPS has increased to Rs. 5.93 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.46 in March 2021.

CG-Vak Software shares closed at 249.90 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given 33.42% returns over the last 6 months and 112.77% over the last 12 months.