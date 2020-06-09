CG-Vak Software Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 6.50 crore, up 38.67% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for CG-Vak Software and Exports are:

Net Sales at Rs 6.50 crore in March 2020 up 38.67% from Rs. 4.69 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.22 crore in March 2020 up 282.17% from Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.51 crore in March 2020 up 311.48% from Rs. 0.61 crore in March 2019.

CG-Vak Software EPS has increased to Rs. 2.42 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.63 in March 2019.

CG-Vak Software shares closed at 34.40 on June 08, 2020 (BSE) and has given -0.29% returns over the last 6 months and -16.40% over the last 12 months.