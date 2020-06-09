CG-Vak Software Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 6.50 crore, up 38.67% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for CG-Vak Software and Exports are:
Net Sales at Rs 6.50 crore in March 2020 up 38.67% from Rs. 4.69 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.22 crore in March 2020 up 282.17% from Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.51 crore in March 2020 up 311.48% from Rs. 0.61 crore in March 2019.
CG-Vak Software EPS has increased to Rs. 2.42 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.63 in March 2019.
CG-Vak Software shares closed at 34.40 on June 08, 2020 (BSE) and has given -0.29% returns over the last 6 months and -16.40% over the last 12 months.
|CG-Vak Software and Exports
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|6.50
|6.03
|4.69
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|6.50
|6.03
|4.69
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.03
|3.95
|3.42
|Depreciation
|0.47
|0.14
|0.09
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.17
|0.72
|0.71
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.83
|1.21
|0.46
|Other Income
|0.21
|0.07
|0.06
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.04
|1.29
|0.52
|Interest
|0.34
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.69
|1.29
|0.52
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.69
|1.29
|0.52
|Tax
|0.47
|0.36
|0.20
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.22
|0.93
|0.32
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.22
|0.93
|0.32
|Equity Share Capital
|5.05
|5.05
|5.05
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.42
|1.84
|0.63
|Diluted EPS
|2.42
|1.84
|0.63
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.42
|1.84
|0.63
|Diluted EPS
|2.42
|1.84
|0.63
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 9, 2020 11:02 am