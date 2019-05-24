CG-Vak Software Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 4.69 crore, up 20.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.69 crore in March 2019 up 20.36% from Rs. 3.89 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2019 down 23.65% from Rs. 0.42 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.61 crore in March 2019 up 10.91% from Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2018.

CG-Vak Software EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.63 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.83 in March 2018.

CG-Vak Software shares closed at 40.10 on May 23, 2019 (BSE) and has given -30.38% returns over the last 6 months and 42.96% over the last 12 months.