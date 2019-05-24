CG-Vak Software Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 4.69 crore, up 20.36% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for CG-Vak Software and Exports are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.69 crore in March 2019 up 20.36% from Rs. 3.89 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2019 down 23.65% from Rs. 0.42 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.61 crore in March 2019 up 10.91% from Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2018.
CG-Vak Software EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.63 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.83 in March 2018.
CG-Vak Software shares closed at 40.10 on May 23, 2019 (BSE) and has given -30.38% returns over the last 6 months and 42.96% over the last 12 months.
|
|CG-Vak Software and Exports
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.69
|5.00
|3.89
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.69
|5.00
|3.89
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.42
|3.32
|2.97
|Depreciation
|0.09
|0.09
|0.08
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.71
|0.72
|0.52
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.46
|0.86
|0.33
|Other Income
|0.06
|0.02
|0.14
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.52
|0.88
|0.47
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.52
|0.88
|0.46
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.52
|0.88
|0.46
|Tax
|0.20
|0.24
|0.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.32
|0.64
|0.42
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.32
|0.64
|0.42
|Equity Share Capital
|5.05
|5.05
|5.05
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.63
|1.27
|0.83
|Diluted EPS
|0.63
|1.27
|0.83
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.63
|1.27
|0.83
|Diluted EPS
|0.63
|1.27
|0.83
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited