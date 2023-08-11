CG-Vak Software Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 14.54 crore, up 19.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.54 crore in June 2023 up 19.16% from Rs. 12.20 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.09 crore in June 2023 up 12.21% from Rs. 2.75 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.69 crore in June 2023 up 12.47% from Rs. 4.17 crore in June 2022.

CG-Vak Software EPS has increased to Rs. 6.11 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.45 in June 2022.

CG-Vak Software shares closed at 616.05 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 64.57% returns over the last 6 months and 47.36% over the last 12 months.