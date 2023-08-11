English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    CG-Vak Software Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 14.54 crore, up 19.16% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 04:40 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for CG-Vak Software and Exports are:

    Net Sales at Rs 14.54 crore in June 2023 up 19.16% from Rs. 12.20 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.09 crore in June 2023 up 12.21% from Rs. 2.75 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.69 crore in June 2023 up 12.47% from Rs. 4.17 crore in June 2022.

    CG-Vak Software EPS has increased to Rs. 6.11 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.45 in June 2022.

    CG-Vak Software shares closed at 616.05 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 64.57% returns over the last 6 months and 47.36% over the last 12 months.

    CG-Vak Software and Exports
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations14.5414.5312.20
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations14.5414.5312.20
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.059.287.22
    Depreciation0.470.430.41
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.911.080.96
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.113.743.61
    Other Income0.11-0.060.15
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.223.683.76
    Interest0.090.090.13
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.123.583.63
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.123.583.63
    Tax1.040.950.88
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.092.632.75
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.092.632.75
    Equity Share Capital5.055.055.05
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.115.215.45
    Diluted EPS6.115.215.45
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.115.215.45
    Diluted EPS6.115.215.45
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #CG-Vak Software #CG-Vak Software and Exports #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Aug 11, 2023 04:33 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!