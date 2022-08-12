CG-Vak Software Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.20 crore, up 61.18% Y-o-Y
August 12, 2022 / 09:33 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for CG-Vak Software and Exports are:
Net Sales at Rs 12.20 crore in June 2022 up 61.18% from Rs. 7.57 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.75 crore in June 2022 up 78.22% from Rs. 1.54 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.17 crore in June 2022 up 75.95% from Rs. 2.37 crore in June 2021.
CG-Vak Software EPS has increased to Rs. 5.45 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.06 in June 2021.
CG-Vak Software shares closed at 404.45 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 40.07% returns over the last 6 months and 154.85% over the last 12 months.
|CG-Vak Software and Exports
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|12.20
|11.93
|7.57
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|12.20
|11.93
|7.57
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.22
|6.46
|4.84
|Depreciation
|0.41
|0.35
|0.25
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.96
|1.02
|0.61
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.61
|4.09
|1.87
|Other Income
|0.15
|0.08
|0.25
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.76
|4.17
|2.12
|Interest
|0.13
|0.15
|0.06
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3.63
|4.02
|2.06
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|3.63
|4.02
|2.06
|Tax
|0.88
|1.03
|0.52
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2.75
|2.99
|1.54
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2.75
|2.99
|1.54
|Equity Share Capital
|5.05
|5.05
|5.05
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.45
|5.93
|3.06
|Diluted EPS
|5.45
|5.93
|3.06
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.45
|5.93
|3.06
|Diluted EPS
|5.45
|5.93
|3.06
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited