CG-Vak Software Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.20 crore, up 61.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.20 crore in June 2022 up 61.18% from Rs. 7.57 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.75 crore in June 2022 up 78.22% from Rs. 1.54 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.17 crore in June 2022 up 75.95% from Rs. 2.37 crore in June 2021.

CG-Vak Software EPS has increased to Rs. 5.45 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.06 in June 2021.

CG-Vak Software shares closed at 404.45 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 40.07% returns over the last 6 months and 154.85% over the last 12 months.