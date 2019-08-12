CG-Vak Software Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 5.04 crore, down 6.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.04 crore in June 2019 down 6.41% from Rs. 5.38 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.71 crore in June 2019 down 46.47% from Rs. 1.32 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.10 crore in June 2019 down 41.49% from Rs. 1.88 crore in June 2018.

CG-Vak Software EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.40 in June 2019 from Rs. 2.62 in June 2018.

CG-Vak Software shares closed at 29.00 on August 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given -38.10% returns over the last 6 months and 15.54% over the last 12 months.