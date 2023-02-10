English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    CG-Vak Software Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.50 crore, up 49.73% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 03:22 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for CG-Vak Software and Exports are:

    Net Sales at Rs 14.50 crore in December 2022 up 49.73% from Rs. 9.68 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.17 crore in December 2022 up 48.09% from Rs. 2.14 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.80 crore in December 2022 up 46.34% from Rs. 3.28 crore in December 2021.

    CG-Vak Software and Exports
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations14.5013.669.68
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations14.5013.669.68
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.908.085.67
    Depreciation0.430.390.29
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.930.900.96
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.244.292.76
    Other Income0.130.150.23
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.374.442.99
    Interest0.150.130.12
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.234.312.86
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.234.312.86
    Tax1.061.170.72
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.173.142.14
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.173.142.14
    Equity Share Capital5.055.055.05
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.286.214.24
    Diluted EPS6.286.214.24
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.286.214.24
    Diluted EPS6.286.214.24
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited