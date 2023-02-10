CG-Vak Software Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.50 crore, up 49.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.50 crore in December 2022 up 49.73% from Rs. 9.68 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.17 crore in December 2022 up 48.09% from Rs. 2.14 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.80 crore in December 2022 up 46.34% from Rs. 3.28 crore in December 2021.

CG-Vak Software EPS has increased to Rs. 6.28 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.24 in December 2021.

Read More

CG-Vak Software shares closed at 361.00 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -13.65% returns over the last 6 months and 22.68% over the last 12 months.