CG-Vak Software Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.50 crore, up 49.73% Y-o-Y
February 10, 2023 / 03:22 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for CG-Vak Software and Exports are:
Net Sales at Rs 14.50 crore in December 2022 up 49.73% from Rs. 9.68 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.17 crore in December 2022 up 48.09% from Rs. 2.14 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.80 crore in December 2022 up 46.34% from Rs. 3.28 crore in December 2021.
CG-Vak Software EPS has increased to Rs. 6.28 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.24 in December 2021.
CG-Vak Software shares closed at 361.00 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -13.65% returns over the last 6 months and 22.68% over the last 12 months.
|CG-Vak Software and Exports
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|14.50
|13.66
|9.68
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|14.50
|13.66
|9.68
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|8.90
|8.08
|5.67
|Depreciation
|0.43
|0.39
|0.29
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.93
|0.90
|0.96
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.24
|4.29
|2.76
|Other Income
|0.13
|0.15
|0.23
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.37
|4.44
|2.99
|Interest
|0.15
|0.13
|0.12
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|4.23
|4.31
|2.86
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|4.23
|4.31
|2.86
|Tax
|1.06
|1.17
|0.72
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|3.17
|3.14
|2.14
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|3.17
|3.14
|2.14
|Equity Share Capital
|5.05
|5.05
|5.05
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.28
|6.21
|4.24
|Diluted EPS
|6.28
|6.21
|4.24
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.28
|6.21
|4.24
|Diluted EPS
|6.28
|6.21
|4.24
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited