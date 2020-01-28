CG-Vak Software Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 6.03 crore, up 20.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.03 crore in December 2019 up 20.57% from Rs. 5.00 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.93 crore in December 2019 up 45.26% from Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.43 crore in December 2019 up 47.42% from Rs. 0.97 crore in December 2018.

CG-Vak Software EPS has increased to Rs. 1.84 in December 2019 from Rs. 1.27 in December 2018.

CG-Vak Software shares closed at 38.05 on January 27, 2020 (BSE) and has given 22.74% returns over the last 6 months and -35.73% over the last 12 months.