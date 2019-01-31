CG-Vak Software Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 5.00 crore, up 40.95% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for CG-Vak Software and Exports are:
Net Sales at Rs 5.00 crore in December 2018 up 40.95% from Rs. 3.55 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2018 up 431.97% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.97 crore in December 2018 up 438.89% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2017.
CG-Vak Software EPS has increased to Rs. 1.27 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.24 in December 2017.
CG-Vak Software shares closed at 61.95 on January 30, 2019 (BSE) and has given 123.24% returns over the last 6 months and 112.16% over the last 12 months.
|
|CG-Vak Software and Exports
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.00
|5.28
|3.55
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.00
|5.28
|3.55
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.32
|3.16
|2.88
|Depreciation
|0.09
|0.08
|0.07
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.72
|0.51
|0.54
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.86
|1.53
|0.06
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.07
|0.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.88
|1.61
|0.11
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.88
|1.61
|0.11
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.88
|1.61
|0.11
|Tax
|0.24
|0.44
|-0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.64
|1.17
|0.12
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.64
|1.17
|0.12
|Equity Share Capital
|5.05
|5.05
|5.05
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.27
|2.31
|0.24
|Diluted EPS
|1.27
|2.31
|0.24
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.27
|2.31
|0.24
|Diluted EPS
|1.27
|2.31
|0.24
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited