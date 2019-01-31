CG-Vak Software Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 5.00 crore, up 40.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.00 crore in December 2018 up 40.95% from Rs. 3.55 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2018 up 431.97% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.97 crore in December 2018 up 438.89% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2017.

CG-Vak Software EPS has increased to Rs. 1.27 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.24 in December 2017.

CG-Vak Software shares closed at 61.95 on January 30, 2019 (BSE) and has given 123.24% returns over the last 6 months and 112.16% over the last 12 months.