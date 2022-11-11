CG-Vak Software Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.92 crore, up 50.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.92 crore in September 2022 up 50.74% from Rs. 12.55 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.19 crore in September 2022 up 40.69% from Rs. 2.27 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.93 crore in September 2022 up 47.6% from Rs. 3.34 crore in September 2021.

CG-Vak Software EPS has increased to Rs. 6.32 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.49 in September 2021.

CG-Vak Software shares closed at 384.25 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 42.66% returns over the last 6 months and 106.31% over the last 12 months.