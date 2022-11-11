English
    CG-Vak Software Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.92 crore, up 50.74% Y-o-Y

    November 11, 2022 / 11:05 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for CG-Vak Software and Exports are:

    Net Sales at Rs 18.92 crore in September 2022 up 50.74% from Rs. 12.55 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.19 crore in September 2022 up 40.69% from Rs. 2.27 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.93 crore in September 2022 up 47.6% from Rs. 3.34 crore in September 2021.

    CG-Vak Software EPS has increased to Rs. 6.32 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.49 in September 2021.

    CG-Vak Software shares closed at 384.25 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 42.66% returns over the last 6 months and 106.31% over the last 12 months.

    CG-Vak Software and Exports
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations18.9217.1412.55
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations18.9217.1412.55
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost12.7211.708.24
    Depreciation0.390.410.26
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.431.241.30
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.383.792.75
    Other Income0.150.150.33
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.543.943.08
    Interest0.130.130.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.403.813.02
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.403.813.02
    Tax1.210.910.75
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.192.902.27
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.192.902.27
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates3.192.902.27
    Equity Share Capital5.055.055.05
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.325.744.49
    Diluted EPS6.325.744.49
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.325.744.49
    Diluted EPS6.325.744.49
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #CG-Vak Software #CG-Vak Software and Exports #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Nov 11, 2022 10:50 am