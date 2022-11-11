CG-Vak Software Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.92 crore, up 50.74% Y-o-Y
November 11, 2022 / 11:05 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for CG-Vak Software and Exports are:
Net Sales at Rs 18.92 crore in September 2022 up 50.74% from Rs. 12.55 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.19 crore in September 2022 up 40.69% from Rs. 2.27 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.93 crore in September 2022 up 47.6% from Rs. 3.34 crore in September 2021.
CG-Vak Software EPS has increased to Rs. 6.32 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.49 in September 2021.
CG-Vak Software shares closed at 384.25 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 42.66% returns over the last 6 months and 106.31% over the last 12 months.
|CG-Vak Software and Exports
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|18.92
|17.14
|12.55
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|18.92
|17.14
|12.55
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|12.72
|11.70
|8.24
|Depreciation
|0.39
|0.41
|0.26
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.43
|1.24
|1.30
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.38
|3.79
|2.75
|Other Income
|0.15
|0.15
|0.33
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.54
|3.94
|3.08
|Interest
|0.13
|0.13
|0.06
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|4.40
|3.81
|3.02
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|4.40
|3.81
|3.02
|Tax
|1.21
|0.91
|0.75
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|3.19
|2.90
|2.27
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|3.19
|2.90
|2.27
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|3.19
|2.90
|2.27
|Equity Share Capital
|5.05
|5.05
|5.05
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.32
|5.74
|4.49
|Diluted EPS
|6.32
|5.74
|4.49
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.32
|5.74
|4.49
|Diluted EPS
|6.32
|5.74
|4.49
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited