CG-Vak Software Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 12.55 crore, up 11.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.55 crore in September 2021 up 11.81% from Rs. 11.23 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.27 crore in September 2021 up 39.2% from Rs. 1.63 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.34 crore in September 2021 up 30.47% from Rs. 2.56 crore in September 2020.

CG-Vak Software EPS has increased to Rs. 4.49 in September 2021 from Rs. 3.23 in September 2020.

CG-Vak Software shares closed at 186.25 on November 10, 2021 (BSE) and has given 102.45% returns over the last 6 months and 159.04% over the last 12 months.