CG-Vak Software Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 20.02 crore, up 17.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.02 crore in March 2023 up 17.25% from Rs. 17.07 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.62 crore in March 2023 down 12.39% from Rs. 2.99 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.12 crore in March 2023 down 9.25% from Rs. 4.54 crore in March 2022.

CG-Vak Software EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.19 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.92 in March 2022.

CG-Vak Software shares closed at 400.10 on May 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given 7.80% returns over the last 6 months and 49.51% over the last 12 months.