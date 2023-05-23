English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    CG-Vak Software Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 20.02 crore, up 17.25% Y-o-Y

    May 23, 2023 / 10:50 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for CG-Vak Software and Exports are:

    Net Sales at Rs 20.02 crore in March 2023 up 17.25% from Rs. 17.07 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.62 crore in March 2023 down 12.39% from Rs. 2.99 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.12 crore in March 2023 down 9.25% from Rs. 4.54 crore in March 2022.

    CG-Vak Software EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.19 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.92 in March 2022.

    CG-Vak Software shares closed at 400.10 on May 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given 7.80% returns over the last 6 months and 49.51% over the last 12 months.

    CG-Vak Software and Exports
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations20.0220.8317.07
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations20.0220.8317.07
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost14.4414.6311.09
    Depreciation0.440.430.36
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.481.491.53
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.664.294.10
    Other Income0.020.130.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.684.424.18
    Interest0.090.150.15
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.594.274.03
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.594.274.03
    Tax0.971.081.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.623.202.99
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.623.202.99
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2.623.202.99
    Equity Share Capital5.055.055.05
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.196.335.92
    Diluted EPS5.196.335.92
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.196.335.92
    Diluted EPS5.196.335.92
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #CG-Vak Software #CG-Vak Software and Exports #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: May 23, 2023 10:36 am