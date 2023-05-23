CG-Vak Software Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 20.02 crore, up 17.25% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for CG-Vak Software and Exports are:
Net Sales at Rs 20.02 crore in March 2023 up 17.25% from Rs. 17.07 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.62 crore in March 2023 down 12.39% from Rs. 2.99 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.12 crore in March 2023 down 9.25% from Rs. 4.54 crore in March 2022.
CG-Vak Software EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.19 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.92 in March 2022.
CG-Vak Software shares closed at 400.10 on May 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given 7.80% returns over the last 6 months and 49.51% over the last 12 months.
|CG-Vak Software and Exports
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|20.02
|20.83
|17.07
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|20.02
|20.83
|17.07
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|14.44
|14.63
|11.09
|Depreciation
|0.44
|0.43
|0.36
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.48
|1.49
|1.53
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.66
|4.29
|4.10
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.13
|0.08
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.68
|4.42
|4.18
|Interest
|0.09
|0.15
|0.15
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3.59
|4.27
|4.03
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|3.59
|4.27
|4.03
|Tax
|0.97
|1.08
|1.04
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2.62
|3.20
|2.99
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2.62
|3.20
|2.99
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|2.62
|3.20
|2.99
|Equity Share Capital
|5.05
|5.05
|5.05
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.19
|6.33
|5.92
|Diluted EPS
|5.19
|6.33
|5.92
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.19
|6.33
|5.92
|Diluted EPS
|5.19
|6.33
|5.92
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited