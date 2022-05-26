CG-Vak Software Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.07 crore, up 54.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.07 crore in March 2022 up 54.43% from Rs. 11.06 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.99 crore in March 2022 up 70.43% from Rs. 1.76 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.54 crore in March 2022 up 80.16% from Rs. 2.52 crore in March 2021.

CG-Vak Software EPS has increased to Rs. 5.92 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.48 in March 2021.

CG-Vak Software shares closed at 249.90 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given 33.42% returns over the last 6 months and 112.77% over the last 12 months.