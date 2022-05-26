CG-Vak Software Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.07 crore, up 54.43% Y-o-Y
May 26, 2022 / 09:48 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for CG-Vak Software and Exports are:
Net Sales at Rs 17.07 crore in March 2022 up 54.43% from Rs. 11.06 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.99 crore in March 2022 up 70.43% from Rs. 1.76 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.54 crore in March 2022 up 80.16% from Rs. 2.52 crore in March 2021.
CG-Vak Software EPS has increased to Rs. 5.92 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.48 in March 2021.
CG-Vak Software shares closed at 249.90 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given 33.42% returns over the last 6 months and 112.77% over the last 12 months.
|CG-Vak Software and Exports
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|17.07
|13.81
|11.06
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|17.07
|13.81
|11.06
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|11.09
|9.21
|7.60
|Depreciation
|0.36
|0.29
|0.25
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.53
|1.46
|1.28
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.10
|2.85
|1.93
|Other Income
|0.08
|0.23
|0.35
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.18
|3.08
|2.27
|Interest
|0.15
|0.12
|0.07
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|4.03
|2.95
|2.21
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|4.03
|2.95
|2.21
|Tax
|1.04
|0.75
|0.45
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2.99
|2.21
|1.76
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2.99
|2.21
|1.76
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|2.99
|2.21
|1.76
|Equity Share Capital
|5.05
|5.05
|5.05
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.92
|4.37
|3.48
|Diluted EPS
|5.92
|4.37
|3.48
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.92
|4.37
|3.48
|Diluted EPS
|5.92
|4.37
|3.48
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
