CG-Vak Software Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 10.70 crore, up 26.2% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for CG-Vak Software and Exports are:
Net Sales at Rs 10.70 crore in March 2020 up 26.2% from Rs. 8.48 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.28 crore in March 2020 up 282.49% from Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.60 crore in March 2020 up 300% from Rs. 0.65 crore in March 2019.
CG-Vak Software EPS has increased to Rs. 2.53 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.66 in March 2019.
CG-Vak Software shares closed at 32.80 on June 05, 2020 (BSE) and has given -2.24% returns over the last 6 months and -15.35% over the last 12 months.
|CG-Vak Software and Exports
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|10.70
|9.65
|8.48
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|10.70
|9.65
|8.48
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.63
|6.97
|6.50
|Depreciation
|0.47
|0.14
|0.09
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.70
|1.34
|1.59
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.90
|1.20
|0.29
|Other Income
|0.23
|0.11
|0.27
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.13
|1.31
|0.56
|Interest
|0.34
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.78
|1.31
|0.55
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.78
|1.31
|0.55
|Tax
|0.50
|0.36
|0.22
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.28
|0.95
|0.33
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.28
|0.95
|0.33
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|1.28
|0.95
|0.33
|Equity Share Capital
|5.05
|5.05
|5.05
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.53
|1.87
|0.66
|Diluted EPS
|2.53
|1.87
|0.66
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.53
|1.87
|0.66
|Diluted EPS
|2.53
|1.87
|0.66
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 8, 2020 10:34 am