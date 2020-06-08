CG-Vak Software Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 10.70 crore, up 26.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.70 crore in March 2020 up 26.2% from Rs. 8.48 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.28 crore in March 2020 up 282.49% from Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.60 crore in March 2020 up 300% from Rs. 0.65 crore in March 2019.

CG-Vak Software EPS has increased to Rs. 2.53 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.66 in March 2019.

CG-Vak Software shares closed at 32.80 on June 05, 2020 (BSE) and has given -2.24% returns over the last 6 months and -15.35% over the last 12 months.