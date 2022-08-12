CG-Vak Software Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.14 crore, up 63.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.14 crore in June 2022 up 63.6% from Rs. 10.47 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.90 crore in June 2022 up 85.65% from Rs. 1.56 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.35 crore in June 2022 up 81.25% from Rs. 2.40 crore in June 2021.

CG-Vak Software EPS has increased to Rs. 5.74 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.09 in June 2021.

CG-Vak Software shares closed at 404.45 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 40.07% returns over the last 6 months and 154.85% over the last 12 months.