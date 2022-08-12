 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CG-Vak Software Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.14 crore, up 63.6% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 10:31 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for CG-Vak Software and Exports are:

Net Sales at Rs 17.14 crore in June 2022 up 63.6% from Rs. 10.47 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.90 crore in June 2022 up 85.65% from Rs. 1.56 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.35 crore in June 2022 up 81.25% from Rs. 2.40 crore in June 2021.

CG-Vak Software EPS has increased to Rs. 5.74 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.09 in June 2021.

CG-Vak Software shares closed at 404.45 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 40.07% returns over the last 6 months and 154.85% over the last 12 months.

CG-Vak Software and Exports
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 17.14 17.07 10.47
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 17.14 17.07 10.47
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 11.70 11.09 7.27
Depreciation 0.41 0.36 0.25
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.24 1.53 1.06
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.79 4.10 1.90
Other Income 0.15 0.08 0.25
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.94 4.18 2.15
Interest 0.13 0.15 0.06
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 3.81 4.03 2.09
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 3.81 4.03 2.09
Tax 0.91 1.04 0.53
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.90 2.99 1.56
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.90 2.99 1.56
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 2.90 2.99 1.56
Equity Share Capital 5.05 5.05 5.05
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.74 5.92 3.09
Diluted EPS 5.74 5.92 3.09
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.74 5.92 3.09
Diluted EPS 5.74 5.92 3.09
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 12, 2022 10:22 am
