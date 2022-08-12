CG-Vak Software Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.14 crore, up 63.6% Y-o-Y
August 12, 2022 / 10:31 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for CG-Vak Software and Exports are:
Net Sales at Rs 17.14 crore in June 2022 up 63.6% from Rs. 10.47 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.90 crore in June 2022 up 85.65% from Rs. 1.56 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.35 crore in June 2022 up 81.25% from Rs. 2.40 crore in June 2021.
CG-Vak Software EPS has increased to Rs. 5.74 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.09 in June 2021.
CG-Vak Software shares closed at 404.45 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 40.07% returns over the last 6 months and 154.85% over the last 12 months.
|CG-Vak Software and Exports
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|17.14
|17.07
|10.47
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|17.14
|17.07
|10.47
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|11.70
|11.09
|7.27
|Depreciation
|0.41
|0.36
|0.25
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.24
|1.53
|1.06
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.79
|4.10
|1.90
|Other Income
|0.15
|0.08
|0.25
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.94
|4.18
|2.15
|Interest
|0.13
|0.15
|0.06
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3.81
|4.03
|2.09
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|3.81
|4.03
|2.09
|Tax
|0.91
|1.04
|0.53
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2.90
|2.99
|1.56
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2.90
|2.99
|1.56
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|2.90
|2.99
|1.56
|Equity Share Capital
|5.05
|5.05
|5.05
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.74
|5.92
|3.09
|Diluted EPS
|5.74
|5.92
|3.09
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.74
|5.92
|3.09
|Diluted EPS
|5.74
|5.92
|3.09
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited