CG-Vak Software Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 9.04 crore, down 5.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.04 crore in June 2019 down 5.15% from Rs. 9.54 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.71 crore in June 2019 down 47.01% from Rs. 1.35 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.12 crore in June 2019 down 41.67% from Rs. 1.92 crore in June 2018.

CG-Vak Software EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.41 in June 2019 from Rs. 2.66 in June 2018.

CG-Vak Software shares closed at 29.00 on August 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given -38.10% returns over the last 6 months and 15.54% over the last 12 months.