CG-Vak Software Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.83 crore, up 50.8% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for CG-Vak Software and Exports are:
Net Sales at Rs 20.83 crore in December 2022 up 50.8% from Rs. 13.81 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.20 crore in December 2022 up 44.99% from Rs. 2.21 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.85 crore in December 2022 up 43.92% from Rs. 3.37 crore in December 2021.
CG-Vak Software EPS has increased to Rs. 6.33 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.37 in December 2021.
CG-Vak Software shares closed at 361.00 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -13.65% returns over the last 6 months and 22.68% over the last 12 months.
|
|CG-Vak Software and Exports
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|20.83
|18.92
|13.81
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|20.83
|18.92
|13.81
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|14.63
|12.72
|9.21
|Depreciation
|0.43
|0.39
|0.29
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.49
|1.43
|1.46
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.29
|4.38
|2.85
|Other Income
|0.13
|0.15
|0.23
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.42
|4.54
|3.08
|Interest
|0.15
|0.13
|0.12
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|4.27
|4.40
|2.95
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|4.27
|4.40
|2.95
|Tax
|1.08
|1.21
|0.75
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|3.20
|3.19
|2.21
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|3.20
|3.19
|2.21
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|3.20
|3.19
|2.21
|Equity Share Capital
|5.05
|5.05
|5.05
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.33
|6.32
|4.37
|Diluted EPS
|6.33
|6.32
|4.37
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.33
|6.32
|4.37
|Diluted EPS
|6.33
|6.32
|4.37
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited